Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall

Ron Hextall is out as Philadelphia Flyers Executive Vice President and General Manager.Team President Paul Holmgren made the announcement Monday morning.In a statement, Holmgren says:Holmgren, along with Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott, will speak to the media Tuesday morning.Hextall has been the General Manager since 2014. Action News reporter Jeff Skversky interviewed Hextall a few weeks after he was named GM (Watch the video in the player above)."Unless I'm patient, you're not going to see a championship here. So I have to be patient, there's no other option...we've also got to make the right moves to make our team better. You've got to be very calculated. I'm not going to do something just for today," Hextall said at the time.The Flyers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-0 on Saturday.