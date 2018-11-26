PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall

From Action News on Wednesday, July 16, 2014: Flyers' GM Ron Hextall says patience is key for the success of the team. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Ron Hextall is out as Philadelphia Flyers Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Team President Paul Holmgren made the announcement Monday morning.

In a statement, Holmgren says:

"The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager. We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team. In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next General Manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible."

Holmgren, along with Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott, will speak to the media Tuesday morning.

Hextall has been the General Manager since 2014. Action News reporter Jeff Skversky interviewed Hextall a few weeks after he was named GM (Watch the video in the player above).

"Unless I'm patient, you're not going to see a championship here. So I have to be patient, there's no other option...we've also got to make the right moves to make our team better. You've got to be very calculated. I'm not going to do something just for today," Hextall said at the time.

The Flyers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-0 on Saturday.


