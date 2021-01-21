Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury, Myers considered week-to-week

By

Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost works out during training camp at the hockey team's practice facility, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Voorhees, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers announced two players will be out of action for considerable time.




Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

Frost will be out indefinitely.

"We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future," the team said.

Sean Couturier out two weeks


Defenseman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib in the same game. He is considered week-to-week.

Both were injured on checks by Jake McCabe and didn't return to the game.

The Flyers defeated the Sabres 3-0.
