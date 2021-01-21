Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury, Myers considered week-to-week

#Flyers with 2 bad breaks injury wise today— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 21, 2021
Flyers Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder and is out indefinitely; Frost is placed on IR
Flyers Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib and is considered week-to-week
Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.
Frost will be out indefinitely.
"We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future," the team said.
Defenseman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib in the same game. He is considered week-to-week.
Both were injured on checks by Jake McCabe and didn't return to the game.
The Flyers defeated the Sabres 3-0.