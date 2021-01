Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury, Myers considered week-to-week

#Flyers with 2 bad breaks injury wise today



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers announced two players will be out of action for considerable time.Forward Morgan Frost suffered a dislocated left shoulder in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres , General Manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.Frost will be out indefinitely."We will provide further details about his return to play timeline in the near future," the team said.Defenseman Philippe Myers suffered a fractured rib in the same game. He is considered week-to-week.Both were injured on checks by Jake McCabe and didn't return to the game.The Flyers defeated the Sabres 3-0.