Sports

Former Phillies player Milt Thompson teaching youngsters in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Phillies' pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater for Spring Training on Tuesday.

In about 10 years, there will be a new crop of youngsters heading to Spring Training -- perhaps from Washington Township, Gloucester County. Former Phillies player and hitting coach Milt Thompson is lending his talents there.

Action News Chief Photojournalist Bryan Michinok captures the story.
