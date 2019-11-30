Sports

Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH -- An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver's family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfloakland raidersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for parts of region
8 tips for buying, maintaining the perfect Christmas tree
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
Man critical after being shot 4 times in Brewerytown
Residents on alert after black bear spotted near Villanova
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Police investigate fatal trooper-involved shooting in Delaware
Suspect in London attack had served time for terrorism
1 dead after crash involving bus on New Jersey Turnpike
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
More TOP STORIES News