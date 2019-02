The Harlem Globetrotters were in town and not just to play basketball.On Friday, two members of the team made a surprise visit to Radnor Elementary School.Zeus McClurkin and Philadelphia native Darnell "Speedy" Artis surprised 7-year old Dylan Sari, who's battling leukemia.His mom wrote a letter explaining that Dylan is a huge fan.The players stopped by with tickets, Globetrotters gear and they showed Dylan some tricks.