Plymouth-Whitemarsh (5-0) jumped out to a big lead before putting Suburban One League rival Upper Moreland away, 28-6, in our Game of the Week. Fullback Brian Dresnin tallied 181 yards and 2 TDS on 22 carries to spearhead a Colonials' attack that racked up 304 yards on the ground.
Jeff Skversky gets you caught up on all the gridiron action from Week 5 of High School Huddle.
Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.
We're looking ahead to Week 6 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
High School Huddle Week 5 in review
