Prop bets: How long will anthem be? How many Trump tweets?

Many placing bets on Super Bowl at Sugarhouse: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., February 3, 2019

ATLANTA --
Is Gladys Knight going to hit some long notes today? If so, there could be money to be made.

The over-under for Knight's rendition of the national anthem is set at 110 seconds by Bovada - one of many side-action wagers available for today's Super Bowl, the most heavily bet event of the year.

The color of the first bag of Doritos featured during a Super Bowl commercial? The favorite is red at 3-2.

If you believe President Trump's tweet count will be higher than the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes, then you can wager $140 to win $100.

Oh, also: New England is a 2 1/2-point pick to beat Los Angeles.

