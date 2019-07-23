Brandon Graham's daughter really doesn't want him to go to training camp

Football is back and Eagles fans are excited for the start of training camp.Well, not all of them.Brandon Graham's daughter Emerson is one fan not looking forward to camp as she adorably pleaded with her dad not to go in an adorable video shared on Instagram by Graham's wife, Carlyne."I don't want you to go," Emerson says while her dad tries to console her.Later, Graham tells his daughter she will see him again at camp, which prompts her to get emotional and burst into tears. Graham again consoles her with a kiss on the cheek, showing that he's not just an amazing pass rusher, but also an amazing dad.Graham and the Eagles are set to report to camp at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday.