In 1915: Phillies had 4-0 record, went on to World Series

OK, so the Philadelphia Phillies are no longer undefeated.
They lost to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, giving the 2019 squad their first L.
But how the Phillies began their season should not be forgotten so quickly. It was quite a feat.
The last time the Phils started their season with a 4-0 record it was 1915.
The world was a little different back then.
Woodrow Wilson was in his third year as President of the United States.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the average household income for a man was $687.
The average price of gas was 15 cents a gallon.
If you headed to the grocery store: a loaf of bread cost 7 cents, a dozen eggs was 34 cents, and a quart of milk was 9 cents.
Movie tickets typically cost 10 to 15 cents for kids.
In 1915, with players like Eppa Rixey, Possum Whitted, and Gavvy Cravath, the Phillies went all the way to the World Series, but lost to the Boston Red Sox four games to one.
104 years later, Phillies fans are hoping the 4-0 start leads the team back to the World Series, just with a different outcome.
