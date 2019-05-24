RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WPVI) -- Watch as this incredible backwards shot pushed the team from California to the semi-finals in an intramural league playoff game.
The game was in the second overtime at University of California's Riverside Recreation Center when the player pulled off the stunning backwards buzzer beater, giving the Showtime an 83 to 81 over WHS.
Incredible backwards shot wins playoff game
Shot comes as second overtime ends
