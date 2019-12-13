Jaws breaks down Wentz on MNF, previews Redskins

The Eagles are tied for first in the NFC East with their playoff destiny firmly in their control. But it won't be easy as mounting injuries threaten to derail their postseason pursuit.In this week's Three and Out, former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski puts on the tape to see how Carson Wentz rescued the Birds on Monday night and looks ahead to Sunday's game in Washington.Was Monday the "best of Carson Wentz"Bigger loss: Alshon Jeffery or Lane Johnson?Who needs to step up in Washington?Eagles 21, Redskins 9