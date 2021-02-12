Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Carson Wentz trade offers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carson Wentz remains a Philadelphia Eagle but that is not expected to last long. A trade for the once franchise quarterback is still in play and remains the talk of the town and the NFL as the Eagles are trying to negotiate the best deal for Wentz."My understanding is that the Colts have offered two 2nd round draft choices, maybe a 3rd or 4th down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard," Ron Jaworski tells 6abc's Jeff Skversky.The Eagles and General Manager Howie Roseman are believed to be holding out for a number 1st round pick in return for Wentz, which is holding up a potential trade.The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts appear to be the teams with the most interest right now in Wentz, and talks have picked up since Matthew Stafford was traded from Detroit to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who was drafted ahead of Wentz in 2011 and first rounders.As far as potential trades for Wentz, It's been floated out there that a possible deal with the Bears could bring back Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles."Nick Foles will not come back as the starting quarterback," Jaws says.Wentz has not spoken publicly since being benched in the game against the Packers.Jaws wishes he spoke his mind for the fans."Maybe he owed it to the City of Philadelphia and the fans and let us know, let the fans know what he's thinking," Jaws says.Jaworski does not think there is a situation where a deal falls through and Wentz comes to training camp."This has really gone off the rails, Jaws tells Skversky. "This entire situation has taken on a life of its own."Wherever Wentz plays next season he must fix his mechanics.Jaworski and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner have gone on the record saying Wentz has mechanical issues, but assuming Wentz can correct his footwork, throwing motion and his eyes Jaws believes Wentz can get back to his 2017 form when he helped lead the Eagles to the playoffs and ultimately the Super Bowl."I still think he has gas in the tank," Jaws proclaims. "I think he has a bright future."Wentz was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL and led the league in turnovers despite being benched the final 4 1/2 games."Work your butt off, there's no shortcut to being great," said Jaws.Any deal will come with a near $34M cap hit for the Eagles, which would be an NFL record for a cap hit.Jaws says the cap hit will have a domino effect on the entire roster and other Eagles will be released or have to redo their contracts due to the pending salary cap issues.Jalen Hurts would be in line to be the Eagles starting quarterback next season, but Jaws is not ready to say if the former 2nd round pick is 100% ready after a strong showing as a rookie.Jaworski says the sample size is too small for him to make a full judgment and opinion.Hurts is planning to work out with running back Miles Sanders and the other Eagles young receivers to try to build chemistry going forward.