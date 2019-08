The newest Baseballtown Hall of Famer @JimmyRollins11 takes the microphone for the ceremony pic.twitter.com/YY4VQXtTaa — Reading Fightins (@ReadingFightins) August 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jimmy Rollins was inducted into the Baseballtown Hall of Fame in Reading on Tuesday.Rollins spent the 1999 season with the Reading Phillies, now known as the Fightins.He would go on to play in the Phils from 2000 to 2014.Rollins played a key role in the 2008 World Series win.The shortstop officially retired as a Phillie back in May.