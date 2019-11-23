Judge orders Pennsauken Junior Indians football team must play in championship

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Friday night, the Pennsauken Junior Indians collected donations for their trip to the South Jersey United Football league championship.Or so they think.Their saga began once the league playoffs started.Coaches said out of know where the league deemed they are undefeated, never scored upon 10-11-year-old team ineligible.The league cited that one of their players should have been playing for another team.Earlier this month, the junior indians took it to court. They won and even got a court order that they must play in the playoffs.But the league went on without them.The coaches can only think certain league officials and parents don't want to face their team.Joe Delecce is the coach of the team."It's been like a roller coaster ride for them. It's one day they're playing. It's one day we're not...We are the number one ranked team. We are 8-0," he said.Their Attorney, Brian Budic, says they had another victory.A judge has ruled the league must put the number one ranked junior indians in the championship game or get a hefty fine."There's a $5,000 sanction right now. That will be suspended, pending Pennsauken being able to partake in the playoffs. If they violate a court order again it will be elevated to $15,000," said Budic.Robert Martin, the South Jersey United Football League president, spoke to Action News by phone.He says they did reinstate the junior indians, but some teams are refusing to play them.He also said he doesn't know if on December 7 a team will be willing to play them then."We have people in our league that feel strong about our rules and what we're trying to do as a league. Pennsauken feels strongly about their kids having a chance to play and it's a tough situation," he said.