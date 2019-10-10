Philadelphia Phillies

Gabe Kapler fired, search for next Phillies manager begins

By Mark Meany
The fate of Phillies manager Gabe Kapler finally came Thursday morning.

Kapler has been relieved of his duties as Phillies manager.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton said, "With the knowledge that I have gained from my evaluation, combined with my personal reflection on the 2019 season, I have decided that some changes are necessary to achieve our ultimate objective. Consequently, we will replace our manager. I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions. With Matt leading our search for our next manager, I am confident that we will find the right person to lead us."

As for Kapler, he released the following statement, taking full responsibility for the disappointing 2019 season, "We came into 2019 with very high hopes. We fell short of those, and that responsibility lies with me. The next Phillies manager will inherit a team of talented, dedicated and committed players.".

Now the search begins for the next Phillies manager. That responsibility lies with general manager Matt Klentak, the same man who brought Kapler in two years ago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia phillies
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
6abc Sports Flash poll: Should the Phillies fire Kapler?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
Body recovered from Delaware canal
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Drexel student raped in off-campus apartment, officials say
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman
Teen finds goat intruder napping inside bathroom
Show More
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape, former anchor denies claims
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
WATCH: Carter Hart makes epic save in 1st shutout
More TOP STORIES News