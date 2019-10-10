Gabe Kapler fired, search for next Phillies manager begins

The fate of Phillies manager Gabe Kapler finally came Thursday morning.Phillies managing partner John Middleton said, "With the knowledge that I have gained from my evaluation, combined with my personal reflection on the 2019 season, I have decided that some changes are necessary to achieve our ultimate objective. Consequently, we will replace our manager. I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions. With Matt leading our search for our next manager, I am confident that we will find the right person to lead us."As for Kapler, he released the following statement, taking full responsibility for the disappointing 2019 season, "We came into 2019 with very high hopes. We fell short of those, and that responsibility lies with me. The next Phillies manager will inherit a team of talented, dedicated and committed players.".Now the search begins for the next Phillies manager. That responsibility lies with general manager Matt Klentak, the same man who brought Kapler in two years ago.