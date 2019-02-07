PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Keith Urban to play at NHL Stadium Series outdoor game in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Keith Urban to sing during Flyers' Stadium Series game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Keith Urban will perform at the NHL's Stadium Series outdoor game in Philadelphia between the Penguins and Flyers on Feb. 23.

The league announced Wednesday that the country music star would perform during the first intermission. Urban is the latest high-profile music act to play an NHL event, following Weezer at the Winter Classic and Bebe Rexha at All-Star Weekend.

Urban has no connection to the Flyers or Penguins, but he and wife Nicole Kidman are Nashville Predators fans, and he sang the national anthem during their 2017 playoff run. The NHL took the Stanley Cup to Urban's studio in Nashville in April.

NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer called getting Urban a win for the league, which has put energy into getting more current musical acts for major events.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyersentertainment
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
NHL Power Rankings after Week 18: Top young player for all 31 teams
Flyers looking for nine in a row as Kings visit
Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win
Flyers seek to continue hot streak against Canucks
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
NHL Power Rankings after Week 18: Top young player for all 31 teams
Clippers trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in deal involving 6 players
Flyers looking for nine in a row as Kings visit
Philadelphia Union acquire German fullback Kai Wagner
More Sports
Top Stories
Fresh Start closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1 to SEPTA
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
Baby accidentally left on train as dad smokes cigarette
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Police: Suspect stabbed man, yelled racial slurs
Troubleshooters on double duty to help twins
Show More
Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters
Gunman opens fire on Torresdale Avenue, 1 wounded
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, 50s Today
Bat-wielding intruders steal safe from Logan apartment
Fox Chase street floods due to water main break
More News