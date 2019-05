Jimmy Rollins is retiring as a Phillie this weekend.The shortstop will be honored during a ceremony Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.J-Roll spent the first 15 seasons of his career in Philadelphia, earning National League MVP in 2007 and winning the World Series with the team the very next year.Fans 15 and over in attendance will get a 2008 World Champions replica ring!Here are some close-ups of the giveaway:First pitch is 7:05 p.m., but the Phillies say to get in your seats by 6:30 p.m. to witness some surprises.