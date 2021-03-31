Sports

"Magic mud" used by every Major League Baseball team is harvested in south Jersey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

"Magic mud" used by every MLB team is harvested in south Jersey

BURLINGTON CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- When pitchers across Major League Baseball take to the mound, they rely on a secret ingredient that comes from a fishing hole in southern New Jersey.

The special mud they put on the baseball is one-of-a-kind and has quite the history behind it.

It also contains a big secret.

While we know it comes from a small tributary of the Delaware River in Burlington County, only five people in the world know the exact location.

Lena Blackburne Baseball Mud is named for the Philadelphia Athletics coach. Back in the 1930s, he used mud from his favorite fishing hole to add grip to slippery new balls after a batter died.

"They'd spent years with different substances trying to find the right mix," says Jim Bintliff, who now runs the business out of his house with his wife Joanne.

"Everything they tried either damaged the leather or it discolored the ball too much to make it usable."

Jim's grandfather was friends with Blackburne and took over the company in the 1960s. Others have unsuccessfully tried to replicate this "magic mud."

"A lot of people have tried other muds, other dirts," Bintliff says. "Rawlings tried to create a synthetic mud that bombed. The area where we get it is just unique and the minerals are unique to that area."

It's a natural treasure with an undisclosed location.

Bintliff says it's like making a fine wine, except with mud, buckets, trash cans, and a secret treatment.

Every major and minor league team uses his mud and most of the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lena Blackburne Baseball Mud is so vital to the sport, it's on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsburlington countymlbbaseballfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in murder of 11-year-old boy now in custody
Philadelphia police commissioner urges parents to be watchful of their children
Trooper goes viral for gifting boy new Stephen Curry sneakers
All Pa. residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
Video shows gunmen opening fire on 7 people in Fishtown
'Superman' pharmacist has vaccinated 15,000 people in Montco
2 Washington Twp. police captains retire; more than 5 decades of combined service
Show More
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Vandal sought for thousands of dollars worth of graffiti damage
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Mother of victim killed at Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'
Video captures violent attack on woman in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News