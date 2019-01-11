Malcolm Jenkins Foundation lives on in New Orleans

As the Eagles prepare to take on the Saints, it's impressive that the work of Malcolm Jenkins' foundation is still going strong in New Orleans.Of course, Jenkins used to play for the Saints, but not even the most ardent Eagles fan would begrudge his continuing commitment to the youth of the Big Easy."Our foundation is very much alive and active down there," said Jenkins. "New Orleans is where I started my foundation. It's where I got drafted. It's where I've got a lot of memories and great friends that are still there."In 2012, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation partnered with New Orleans' organization College Track to help students pursue their dreams of higher education."We're a college completion program that works with students that are either the first in their families to go to college or are economically challenged," said Mike Woodward, regional executive director of College Track.For honor roll student Destini Renard, it's about seeing life outside of the bubble of Louisiana."I'm now applying to Stanford and colleges like Penn. Places out of state," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to see myself there if I wasn't on a campus outside of New Orleans."Woodward said Jenkins is truly a steward of community."We are extremely proud of Malcolm," he said.The Saints selected Jenkins in the fourth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for New Orleans until 2013.He was signed by the Eagles the following year.------