Coronavirus

MLB expected to suspend operations indefinitely, ESPN reports

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend operations later Thursday in the wake of coronavirus uncertainty paralyzing U.S. sports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the indefinite halt to MLB's spring training will likely come after a conference call among owners in the afternoon.

The suspension will also likely impact the beginning of the regular season.

Earlier Thursday, Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, and countless college basketball conference tournaments were canceled.

The NBA was the first major North American league to suspend operations after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
COVID-19 latest: Local cases climb; sports, travel industries impacted
State orders major coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders major coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
COVID-19 latest: Local cases climb; sports, travel industries impacted
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
Philly school employee came into contact with COVID-19 patient, now in self-quarantine
PIAA to temporarily suspend winter athletics championships
Wells Fargo Center closed for cleaning, Dan + Shay concert postponed
Show More
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
COVID-19: What does "community spread" mean?
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
More TOP STORIES News