Montco teen wins free Chick-Fil-A with half-court shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A lifelong Philadelphia 76ers fan made the team's 16th straight win even sweeter for everyone at the Wells Fargo Center.
Sixteen-year-old James Mangano of Blue Bell, Montgomery County scored a half-court shot to win everyone in the arena free Chick-Fil-A chicken biscuits.
The La Salle College High School student was immediately lifted up by 76ers in-arena host Christian Crosby.
sweet 16. @sixers— Christian Crosby (@ChristianCrosby) April 12, 2018
[📸: @alexsubers] pic.twitter.com/DPICJu9GPN
Mangano has had season tickets since 2014.
There is no word on if Markelle Fultz is jealous of all the free Chick-Fil-A.
------
