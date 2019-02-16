SPORTS

NBA unveils new customizable jerseys

NBA unveils new customizable jerseys. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

Basketball fans, your wardrobe is about to get a reboot.

The NBA just unveiled what could be a big hit.

As this year's All-Star weekend got underway in Charlotte, commissioner Adam Silver demonstrated a jersey that lets you change the name and numbers on the back.

It works with a cell phone app.

No word on when the jerseys will be available to the public or how much they will cost.

