NBA unveils new customizable jerseys

Basketball fans, your wardrobe is about to get a reboot.
The NBA just unveiled what could be a big hit.
As this year's All-Star weekend got underway in Charlotte, commissioner Adam Silver demonstrated a jersey that lets you change the name and numbers on the back.
It works with a cell phone app.
No word on when the jerseys will be available to the public or how much they will cost.
