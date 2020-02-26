Sports

North Carolina girl wrestler dominates boys to become first ever female state champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One young lady is pounding the mat for girl wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch became the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend in Greensboro. Fitch beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound weight class.



"I kind of dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch told WGHP. Fitch wrestles in the 106-pound weight class as a senior at Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others. To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsasheborowomen athleteswrestlinghigh schoolathletes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim in deadly Manayunk ambush shooting identified
Non-profit to discuss plan for supervised injection site in South Philly
How Philadelphia is preparing for coronavirus
AccuWeather:Clouds And Drizzle Today, Steady Rain Late Tonight
Gritty defends Phanatic's new look
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves Cherry Hill teen with concussion
Route 202 reopens in Chalfont after 3-alarm fire
Show More
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Allentown priest sentenced for groping girl
More TOP STORIES News