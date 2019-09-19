Sports

NFL Week 3 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Falcons

Week 3 of the NFL season pits the (1-1) Philadelphia Eagles hosting the (1-0-1) Detroit Lions at the Linc at 1 p.m. The Birds are coming off a Sunday Night loss in Atlanta, a game in which they suffered an avalanche of injuries.

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Adam Joseph forecast sunnier days for the Eagles on Sunday and tell you if the Cowboys will win as a historic favorite and the outcome of the superstar QB showdown in Kansas City.

Detroit Lions (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup note: Lions have won three of last four meetings.
Predictions: Eagles 23-16 (Ducis); Eagles 28-13 (Adam)

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -21
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two games; Cowboys No. 2 offene (484 ypg)
Predictions: Cowboys 31-13 (Ducis); Cowboys 28-6 (Adam)

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -6.5
Over/Under: 55
Matchup Note: Lamar Jackson leads NFL in QB Rating (145.2) and TDs (7); Chiefs 7-1 at home in 2018
Predictions: Ravens 41-36 (Ducis); Ravens 21-20 (Adam)
EMBED More News Videos

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.



Tennesee Titans (Line: -1.5/Total: 40) at Jacksonvill Jaguars (Thurs., NFLN)

Full Week 3 schedule: ESPN
