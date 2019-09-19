NFL Week 3 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Falcons

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Adam Joseph forecast sunnier days for the Eagles on Sunday and tell you if the Cowboys will win as a historic favorite and the outcome of the superstar QB showdown in Kansas City.
Detroit Lions (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup note: Lions have won three of last four meetings.
Predictions: Eagles 23-16 (Ducis); Eagles 28-13 (Adam)
Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -21
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two games; Cowboys No. 2 offene (484 ypg)
Predictions: Cowboys 31-13 (Ducis); Cowboys 28-6 (Adam)
Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -6.5
Over/Under: 55
Matchup Note: Lamar Jackson leads NFL in QB Rating (145.2) and TDs (7); Chiefs 7-1 at home in 2018
Predictions: Ravens 41-36 (Ducis); Ravens 21-20 (Adam)
Tennesee Titans (Line: -1.5/Total: 40) at Jacksonvill Jaguars (Thurs., NFLN)
Full Week 3 schedule: ESPN
