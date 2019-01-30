NFL EXPERT PICKS

Pats or Rams, who wins Super Bowl LIII?

Ducis and Jamie outline reasons why their picks will host the Lombardi Sunday night.

It's the dynasty vs. the upstarts as the New England Patriots vie for a sixth Super Bowl title against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Want to know who will win Sunday's big game? Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and sports reporter Jamie Apodu outline the reasons why their picks will host the Lombardi.

