NFL Week 9 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Bears vs. Eagles

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSChicago Bears (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -5
Over/Under: 44
Matchup Note: Bears have lost 3 in a row; Eagles won last matchup,16-15, in 2018 WIld Cards
Dallas Cowboys (4-3) at New York Giants (2-6) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Cowboys -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup Note: Cowboys have won last 5 in series, Saquon Barkley 257 yards, 1 TD in 3 gms vs. Dallas
New England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Patriots -3.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: The Patriots haven't lost a game since mid-December of 2018; Ravens are on 3-gamme win streak
THURSDAY GAMESan Francisco 49ers (7-0) at Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: 49ers -10 Over/Under: 43
SUNDAY GAMESHouston Texans (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) Sunday at 9:30am (NFL)
Line: Texans -1.5; Over/Under: 46
Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4) Sunday at 1pm (CBS)
Line: Colts -1 Over/Under: 43
New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jets -3; Over/Under: 41.5
Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF
Tennessee Titans (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Panthers -4; Over/Under: 41
Washington Redskins (1-7) at Buffalo Bills (5-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Bills -9.5; Over/Under: 37
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at Seattle Seahawks (6-2) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -6; Over/Under: 52
Detroit Lions (3-3-1) at Oakland Raiders (3-4) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: Raiders -2; Over/Under: 50
Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Packers -3.5; Over/Under: 47.5
Cleveland Browns (2-5) at Denver Broncos (2-6) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Browns -3; Over/Under: 39