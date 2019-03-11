Sports

NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.



According to NFL's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to release QB Black Bortles when Foles' deal is complete.



Rapoport says this could happen in a few days.

According to Mike Garafolo, Foles will get a 4-year deal worth $88 million.
