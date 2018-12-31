PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Nick Foles to start at quarterback for Eagles on Sunday against Chicago

Fans react to Eagles win: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m, December 30, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Nick Foles will start at quarterback for the team on Sunday when they take on the Bears in the wild card matchup in Chicago.

Foles, the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia's win over New England last February, is 6-0 in must-win games filling in for Carson Wentz.

In Sunday's game, the Eagles dominated the Redskins in a 24-0 victory.

Foles finished 28 of 33 for 221 yards, two TDs and one interception.

There was initially some concern about Foles, who left in the fourth quarter with a chest injury. However, Doug Pederson said Monday that Nick was feeling good.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

