WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mackenzie McKinney was looking forward to her senior lacrosse season more than most. After all, the West Deptford High School teenager had already been robbed of almost two others.
"On March 9, 2018, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," she recalls. "I did four rounds of chemo, 21 days of proton therapy."
It was her sophomore year when the world turned upside down. 2020 was supposed to turn it right side up. And then, the coronavirus outbreak occurred..
"As a senior, I was looking forward to many things. I've been waiting 12 years to be able to walk at graduation, have a senior night, and participate in a senior trip. It's extremely heartbreaking to not participate in any of these things," Mackenzie tells Action News.
Luckily, she has a lot to look forward to. She'll continue her lacrosse career at Alvernia University next year. And she'll do so, as a cancer survivor.
"Going through diagnosis and treatments has taught me how strong I am and to never give up," she says.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Closing for good or defy orders? Small businesses make difficult choice during COVID-19 pandemic
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
'Dry run' at Jersey Shore tests crowds ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Delaware man files lawsuit against Governor Carney over beach access
Wildwood Crest man helping health care workers, patients talk with family during coronavirus
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
COVID-19 robs West Deptford High School cancer survivor's senior year lacrosse season
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News