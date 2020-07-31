No new positive COVID-19 results for Phillies; ESPN reports Cardinals game postponed

🙏 Phillies received the results of yesterday’s Covid-19 testing, and there are 0 new positive results. Activity at Citizens Bank Park will remain suspended until further notice.@6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/us9TloS8hb— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 31, 2020
The Phillies say there were no positive results from Thursday's tests. A member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse tested positive for COVID-19 from Wednesday's testing.
The Phillies said no players received positive results from Wednesday's testing.
The team says activity at Citizens Bank Park, however, remains suspended until further notice.
Across the league, the coronavirus pandemic is reportedly impacting two more teams.
The Associated Press and ESPN report Friday's game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals tested positive. ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reports two Cardinals players tested positive.
As @CraigMish said, two Cardinals players have tested positive for COVID-19. Questions now abound. How soon will the Cardinals play again? Will the Twins, who last played the Cardinals on Wednesday, postpone their game tonight against Cleveland? Two positives, ?s for four teams.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020
The weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed the two staffers tested positive.
"Our plans right now are to stay put and let MLB work through whatever they're working through," Montoyo said before his club played the last of four games in Washington. "We're not going to Philadelphia. Those games have been postponed," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.
🚨BREAKING: Phillies have 2 staff members that tested positive for COVID-19— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 30, 2020
One is a member of the coaching staff and one is a member of the home clubhouse staff
All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled today and until further notice.@6abc #Phillies pic.twitter.com/MLkHlb4KOX
The weekend series against the Blue Jays would have included a doubleheader on Saturday.
Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins - who recently played at Philadelphia - tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a person familiar with the situation told the AP.
On Wednesday, general manager Matt Klentak said an employee who works in the visiting clubhouse tested positive.