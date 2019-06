Now On Sale: Eagles announce date for public practice at Linc, cost $10

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the dates of their training camp, including a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field that will cost $10 a ticket. And tickets are on sale now.Players report on Wednesday, July 24 at the NovaCare Complex.The first full team practice will take place on Thursday, July 25 at the NovaCare Complex.The majority of the training camp practices will be hosted at the team's NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia and will be open to select fans including season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners.The Eagles will host a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m. The team says to attend you purchase a ticket. Unlike previous years, the ticket costs $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com The Eagles say all ticket proceeds go directly to support Eagles Autism Challenge. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 years will require a ticket for entry."As the team continues to build upon its fundraising efforts and overall commitment to advancing autism research, individual tickets for the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field will be $10 per ticket. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds will support the highest quality and most impactful autism research to improve the lives of affected individuals and families now, as well as foster the acquisition of knowledge, technologies, and discoveries that will bring new opportunities in the future," the team said.The public practice will honor and celebrate the country's armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night.The Eagles say in addition to a full team practice, there will be a number of free activities for fans to enjoy, including alumni autographs, interactive games, face painting, photo opportunities and more. Parking for the public practice is free.The full training camp schedule is below:Wednesday, July 24 Full Team Reports to NovaCareThursday, July 25 Practice at NCCFriday, July 26 Practice at NCCSaturday, July 27 Practice at NCCSunday, July 28 Players Day OffMonday, July 29 Practice at NCCTuesday, July 30 Practice at NCCWednesday, July 31 Practice at NCCThursday, August 1 Practice at NCCFriday, August 2 Players Day OffSaturday, August 3 Players Day OffSunday, August 4 7 p.m. Public Practice @ LincMonday, August 5 Practice at NCCTuesday, August 6 Practice at NCCWednesday, August 7 WalkthroughThursday, August 8 7:30 p.m. GameDay @ Linc vs. TitansFriday, August 9 Players Day OffSaturday, August 10 Practice at NCCSunday, August 11 Practice at NCCMonday. August 12 Practice at NCCTuesday, August 13 Practice at NCCWednesday, August 14 WalkthroughThursday, August 15 7 p.m. GameDay @ Eaglest at JaguarsFriday, August 16 Players Day OffSaturday, August 17Sunday, August 18 Practice at NCCMonday, August 19 Practice at NCCTuesday, August 20 Practice at NCCWednesday, August 21 WalkthroughThursday, August 22 7:30 p.m. GameDay @ Linc vs. RavensFriday, August 23 Players Day OffSaturday, August 24Sunday, August 25 Practice at NCCMonday, August 26 Practice at NCCTuesday, August 27 Practice at NCCWednesday, August 28 WalkthroughThursday, August 29 GameDay Eagles at JetsFriday, August 30 Players Day Off