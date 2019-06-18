Now On Sale: Eagles announce date for public practice at Linc, cost $10

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the dates of their training camp, including a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field that will cost $10 a ticket. And tickets are on sale now.
Players report on Wednesday, July 24 at the NovaCare Complex.
The first full team practice will take place on Thursday, July 25 at the NovaCare Complex.
The majority of the training camp practices will be hosted at the team's NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia and will be open to select fans including season ticket members, charitable organizations and corporate partners.
The Eagles will host a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m. The team says to attend you purchase a ticket. Unlike previous years, the ticket costs $10 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
The Eagles say all ticket proceeds go directly to support Eagles Autism Challenge. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of 2 years will require a ticket for entry.
"As the team continues to build upon its fundraising efforts and overall commitment to advancing autism research, individual tickets for the public practice at Lincoln Financial Field will be $10 per ticket. One hundred percent of the ticket proceeds will support the highest quality and most impactful autism research to improve the lives of affected individuals and families now, as well as foster the acquisition of knowledge, technologies, and discoveries that will bring new opportunities in the future," the team said.
The public practice will honor and celebrate the country's armed forces as part of Military Appreciation Night.
The Eagles say in addition to a full team practice, there will be a number of free activities for fans to enjoy, including alumni autographs, interactive games, face painting, photo opportunities and more. Parking for the public practice is free.
The full training camp schedule is below:
Wednesday, July 24 Full Team Reports to NovaCare
Thursday, July 25 Practice at NCC
Friday, July 26 Practice at NCC
Saturday, July 27 Practice at NCC
Sunday, July 28 Players Day Off
Monday, July 29 Practice at NCC
Tuesday, July 30 Practice at NCC
Wednesday, July 31 Practice at NCC
Thursday, August 1 Practice at NCC
Friday, August 2 Players Day Off
Saturday, August 3 Players Day Off
Sunday, August 4 7 p.m. Public Practice @ Linc
Monday, August 5 Practice at NCC
Tuesday, August 6 Practice at NCC
Wednesday, August 7 Walkthrough
Thursday, August 8 7:30 p.m. GameDay @ Linc vs. Titans
Friday, August 9 Players Day Off
Saturday, August 10 Practice at NCC
Sunday, August 11 Practice at NCC
Monday. August 12 Practice at NCC
Tuesday, August 13 Practice at NCC
Wednesday, August 14 Walkthrough
Thursday, August 15 7 p.m. GameDay @ Eaglest at Jaguars
Friday, August 16 Players Day Off
Saturday, August 17
Sunday, August 18 Practice at NCC
Monday, August 19 Practice at NCC
Tuesday, August 20 Practice at NCC
Wednesday, August 21 Walkthrough
Thursday, August 22 7:30 p.m. GameDay @ Linc vs. Ravens
Friday, August 23 Players Day Off
Saturday, August 24
Sunday, August 25 Practice at NCC
Monday, August 26 Practice at NCC
Tuesday, August 27 Practice at NCC
Wednesday, August 28 Walkthrough
Thursday, August 29 GameDay Eagles at Jets
Friday, August 30 Players Day Off
Now On Sale: Eagles announce date for public practice at Linc, cost $10
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News