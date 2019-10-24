u.s. & world

Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match

AMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian soccer team is being praised for their sportsmanship after they formed a human shield to give privacy to a member of the opposing team after her hijab started to fall off.

The encounter happened during a 2018 Jordan Football Association Final Women's League game in Aman, and footage of the incident was widely shared on social media on October 2019.

The player, #16, kneels down to fix her headpiece during the game after another player's arm appears to inadvertently brush against her head. Five members of Shabab al-Ordon Club, the opposing team, then walk up, forming a circle around her and giving her the privacy to adjust her hijab before the game resumes.

In an email, Jordan Football Association identified the Shabab al-Ordon Club players pictured in the video as Stephanie Naber (#8), Hiba Fakherdine (#18), Shurooq Shathily (#20), Yasmeen Khair (#7) and Noor Zoqash (#3). The organization said that #16 asked not to be named.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssocietyacts of kindnesssocceru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
Pa. woman says she bit into metal in Burger King meal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly airport travelers should expect delays due to planned protest
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Philadelphia Phillies hire Joe Girardi as new manager
POLL: Do you like the Joe Girardi hire for the Phillies?
New bike lanes cause parking problems for residents in South Philly
Giant bringing underground taproom to Northern Liberties
Show More
Source: 2nd suspect confesses in toddler shooting death
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
Mayor helps catch burglary suspect in Galloway Township, police say
Woman killed trying to help Astros fan in deadly crash
Bodycam video shows police rescuing teen from suicide attempt in NJ
More TOP STORIES News