Sports

Super Bowl MVP Pat Mahomes agrees to richest contract in pro sports history in $503 million deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they'll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren't met.

It's the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The Chiefs had the 2018 NFL MVP under contract for the next two seasons but that wasn't nearly enough.

The contract extension starts in 2022 when the NFL salary cap is projected to be $227.5 million. However, that number could be lower depending on revenue losses due to the cornonavirus pandemic and the possibility any games played this season won't have fans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskansas city chiefsnfl
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather wreaks havoc on Delaware Valley
Troubling new sign in the fight against COVID-19 in New Jersey
Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Humid With A Few More Storms
City leaders react after dozens shot in Philadelphia over holiday weekend
Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Logan section
Show More
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with front-end damage
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Atlanta mayor contracts COVID-19
Philadelphia Zoo reopens with changes for safety
More TOP STORIES News