Sports

Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as honorary 2020 Pro Bowl captain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is expected to be honored by the NFL as one of the four "legends captains" at the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Arguably one of the most talented former NFL players known for his speed and elusive style of play, he arrived to Philadelphia on a second chance after serving a federal prison sentence for dogfighting.

A Change.org petition is now circulating calling on the NFL to revoke the honor. Over 380,000 people have signed the petition.



The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick's conviction.

Fans are split.

Vick did do a lot of work with animal organizations after he served his time to redeem himself.

Some fans say that is not enough for them.

"Certain things you learn to forgive and forget, but to be a great person is to be all-inclusive and I don't think that's who he is. He had a lot of shortfalls," said Rabbi Barry Blum.



"I am a Michael Vick fan and I do believe if you served your time and paid your dues you should get what you deserve. What he did off the field--he paid for, and what he did on the field he should be rewarded for," said Eugene Stevens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate death of newborn in SW Philadelphia
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Popular Christmas light display may go dark after 20 years
Mike Quick's take on Bill Belichick vs. Andy Reid. Overheard at Tredici.
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
13th annual 'Holiday Cruise for Kids' spreads joy to children in need
Show More
2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in crash in Logan
State police searching for missing man in Bucks County
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at NYC subway stop
Firefighters battle house fire in Absecon, New Jersey
Diocese: Priest returned to duty now declared 'unsuitable'
More TOP STORIES News