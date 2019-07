Philadelphia Eagles announce 2019 schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2019 NFL schedule is out and the Philadelphia Eagles take on Redskins during Week 1.See the full schedule below:Sunday, September 8 Washington Redskins 1:00 pmSunday, September 15 at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 pmSunday, September 22 Detroit Lions 1:00 pmThursday, September 26 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 pmSunday, October 6 New York Jets 1:00 pmSunday, October 13 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 pmSunday, October 20 at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 pmSunday, October 27 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 pmSunday, November 3 Chicago Bears 1:00 pmSunday, November 10 BYESunday, November 17 New England Patriots 4:25 pmSunday, November 24 Seattle Seahawks 8:20 pmSunday, December 1 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 pmMonday, December 9 New York Giants 8:15 pmSunday, December 15 at Washington Redskins 1:00 pmSunday, December 22 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 pmSunday, December 29 at New York Giants 1:00 pm