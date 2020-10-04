Philadelphia Eagles make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, here is an update on where the Philadelphia Eagles stand.Left tackle Jason Peters was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a toe injury that will keep him out at least three weeks. This marked another major blow to an already depleted offensive line and offense.The line is already without guards Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks and tackle Andre Dillard, who is supposed to be the starting left tackle protecting Carson Wentz's blindside when the season opened.Not only will Wentz be without the majority of his starting line Sunday night, but his receivers are banged up too.Wentz will likely be without his top four receivers against the 49ers. DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor are all out. Plus, JJ Arcega Whiteside is doubtful with a calf injury.The Eagles possible available receivers, Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, John Hightower, Deontay Burnett and Travis Fulgham, have combined for only three career touchdown receptions.With all the injuries the Eagles made a flurry of moves moments before boarding their flight to the Bay Area.Eagles signed WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad to the active roster.Eagles have placed T Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on reserve/injured.Also, the Eagles have elevated DB Grayland Arnold and WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active rosterAdding insult to injury, the Eagles are off to their worst start in 21 years.Eagles Coach Doug Pederson has stressed to Wentz this week to not try to put the team on his shoulders, but who shoulders the load remains to be seen.Tight End Dallas Goedert is on injured reserve.Miles Sanders, who says he is ready to go, has battled a glute injury all week and missed most of camp and the opener with a hamstring injury.Healthy or not, Sanders says they will get a win Sunday night with his help.