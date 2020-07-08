Philadelphia Union resumes season in Orlando

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- Some normalcy will return to the sports world Thursday morning.The Philadelphia Union will face New York City FC in their first game back.The MLS' World Cup-style tournament called the "MLS is Back Tournament," will take place in Orlando.That's where the Union have been training for the past week.Coach Jim Curtin knows New York City FC is a tough test right out of the gate.You can watch the game July 9th at 9 a.m. on ESPN.