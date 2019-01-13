Philadelphia Wings apologize for racist comments by announcer

The Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team is apologizing for racist comments hurled at an opposing player during a home game Saturday night.Wings Announcer, Shawny Hill, said: "let's snip the ponytail" in reference to Georgia Swarm player Lyle Thompson, who is Native American.In addition, Thompson says the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center started saying they would "scalp" him.The team says it is taking disciplinary and educational measures.The announcer issued his own apology, saying he wants to reach out to Thompson directly------