Philadelphia's own Shareef Miller drafted by Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shareef Miller grew up watching the Philadelphia Eagles and now he is living every fan's dream as one of the newest draft picks."I really can't put it into words. It's surreal. It hasn't really hit me yet," Miller said. said.The defensive end from Penn State has been replaying in his mind the moment he became an Eagle."It was a lot of emotions. When I saw that 215 area code, my heart was beating fast," Miller said.Miller's road to the NFL hasn't been easy."So many memories with the Frankford Chargers, so much stuff I had to overcome, being from that section, kind of rough section, my oldest brother passed away," Miller said.In May 2015, Mikal Powell-Miller was shot to death following an argument in Wynnefield.He said his brother would be proud."Mikal would have been jumping screaming, hollering, all types of stuff, but he would have told me now it's time to work," said Miller.Now, Miller is looking ahead at his future playing for the same team he has cheered for all his life."I would never thought in a million years that I would actually be a Philadelphia Eagle. Growing up, being an Eagles fan, knowing all the players and coaches; now just to be able to be a part of the Philadelphia Eagles is amazing," Miller said.