Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years

After 26 years, a Philadelphia tradition has come to an end.WIP hosts Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti announced the end of Wing Bowl on the air Tuesday morning.The Wing Bowl, which began in 1993, was a staple of Super Bowl weekend.Morganti originally came up with the idea as a way to get Philadelphia sports fans through another championship weekend without the home team.This past Wing Bowl was a bit different, however, because the Birds were in the Super Bowl. (They won it, by the way).The station said due to the fact the Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, there is no more need for the chicken wing eating extravaganza.Wing Bowl 26 drew nearly 20,000 people to the Wells Fargo Center to watch Competitive eater Molly Schuyler gnaw her way through a record 501 chicken wings in 30 minutesShe topped the old wing-eating record of 444, set in 2015.Wing Bowl has turned into a huge, boozy spectacle with a parade of flamboyant contestants and a competition for women called "Wingettes."------