Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension

Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola helps to strike out bullying at school (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed starting pitcher Aaron Nola are in agreement on a four-year contract through the 2022 season that includes a club option for a fifth season.

League sources tell ESPN the deal is worth $45 million.

Nola, 25, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week. The deal, which includes a $16 million club option with a $4.25 million buyout, can cover what would have been his first two years in free agency.

Nola is coming off a career-best season -- 17-6 with 224 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA in 33 starts. He finished third in NL Cy Young voting behind winner Jacob deGrom of the Mets and Max Scherzer of the Nationals.

Nola will receive a $2 million signing bonus and make $4 million in 2019, $8 million in 2020, $11.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022. He earned $573,000 last season. During arbitration exchange, the Phillies had offered Nola $4.4 million for this season and he was seeking $5.25 million.

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Nola was selected by the Phillies in the first round (7th overall) of the June 2014 draft out of Louisiana State University.

ESPN contributed to this report.

