Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos heads for the field during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 9, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired catcher Wilson Ramos in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Ramos was named to his second career All-Star team earlier this month. He is batting .297 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI and a .834 OPS in 78 games this season.

This is the 30-year-old's ninth season in the majors, having spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Rays.

