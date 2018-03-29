PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --For a Philadelphia Phillies fan with an impressive left arm looking for a new gig, this could truly be an opportunity of a lifetime.
With the new season starting, the Phils are searching for a left-handed batting practice pitcher.
This will be a part-time paid position that will last for the entire 2018 season.
The job description reads "You'll be a key member of Gabe Kapler's big league coaching staff, pitching to players pre-game and preparing them for that day or night's game!"
There is some fine print to read, of course.
You must be 21 years of age. Sorry, little leaguers.
You must be able to efficiently throw a baseball left-handed with precision accuracy and moderate pace. Wild pitchers look elsewhere.
Though it's not required, the Phillies say some previous experience at the high school, college or professional level is preferred.
You must be available on all Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park - day or night.
And, perhaps the most important qualification: You must be a selfless team player who wants to contribute to bringing a World Series Championship to Philadelphia!
If you are interested in applying, you have to do two things:
1. Fill out the form at MLB.com
2. In your application, you must include a YouTube link to a maximum one-minute video showcasing your skills.
Good luck all you future 'Leftys' in the making! We'll see you on the mound.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps