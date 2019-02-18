SPORTS

Phillies spring training: First full squad workout held in Clearwater

The Phillies hit the field bright and early Monday morning for their first full squad workout.

By
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) --
The Phillies hit the field bright and early Monday morning for their first full-squad workout.

Manager Gabe Kapler is stressing fundamentals. Baserunning and fielding were among the concerns last year that he wants to fix in Clearwater


"Last year we struggled to take care of baseball," said Jean Segura.

Between now and the Phillies first game at the end of March, they're expected to hit it big with one of the big free agents.



Pending on whether they sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, it would have a domino effect and it would run either Maikel Franco or Nick Williams out of town


"I can't control that. I just try to be me, do my working out and get ready," said Franco.

"I just control what I can control. I just try to stay positive," said Williams.



Phillies manager Gabe Kapler has talked to both Williams and Franco. He wants those guys to be focused in Clearwater regardless of what may, or may not happen. Kapler believes competition breeds success.

Millville native Mike Trout weighed in on Monday about possibly signing with the Phillies in the future.

"I don't think I went a day this offseason without someone asking, 'Hey when are you coming to Philly?' I can't predict the future."

Trout becomes a free agent in 2021.

