Phillies keep J.T. Realmuto with 5-year, $115 million deal, sources say

PHILADELPHIA -- Catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a five-year, $115.5 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Action News' Jeff Skversky.The 29-year-old Realmuto continues to be one of the best all-around catchers in the majors, hitting .266 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs with the Philadelphia Phillies during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not accept an $18.9 million, one-year qualifying offer in favor of searching for a longer-term deal on the free-agent market.Since 2018, Realmuto leads all MLB catchers in WAR (10.1), RBI (189), stolen bases (16) and is second in slugging percentage (.489) and OPS (.825). His 57 home runs during that span ranks third among MLB catchers.Defensively, he has 11 runs saved over the past two seasons, which ranks fourth among catchers who have played more than 1,000 innings.Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs while earning his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2019, leading the National League with 43 runners thrown out in his first season in Philadelphia. He was acquired in February 2019 in a deal that sent catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and international signing bonus pool money to the rebuilding Miami Marlins.Realmuto lost his arbitration case with the Phillies prior to last season and received a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million; he had requested $12.4 million. He said he didn't harbor any resentment over losing."I love this organization," he said. "They've been great to me and my family since I showed up. From top to bottom, they're good people and they care about baseball. That's important to me."Realmuto, a career .278 hitter, was a first-time All-Star in his fourth season in 2018 when he hit .277 and set career highs with 21 homers, 74 RBIs and an OPS of .825.The news of Realmuto's deal was first reported by MLB reporter Craig Mish.