Philadelphia Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup

We finally get to see new Phillies Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and JT Realmuto in action at Citizens Bank Park.
We are also getting a look at the team's roster and the Opening Day lineup:
🔥Phillies 2019 Opening Day Lineup:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 28, 2019
1. Andrew McCutchen, LF
2. Jean Segura, SS
3. Bryce Harper, RF
4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
5. JT Realmuto, C
6. Odubel Herrera, CF
7. Cesar Hernandez, 2B
8. Maikel Franco, 3B
9. Aaron Nola, P@6abc #Phillies #BryceHarper #OpeningDay #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ygb7OfeRo0
Your 2019 Philadelphia Phillies! #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/nlWTExFk83— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2019
Aaron Nola will be on the mound to face the Braves, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.