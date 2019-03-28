Philadelphia Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup

🔥Phillies 2019 Opening Day Lineup:



1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Jean Segura, SS

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

5. JT Realmuto, C

6. Odubel Herrera, CF

7. Cesar Hernandez, 2B

8. Maikel Franco, 3B

9. Aaron Nola, P@6abc #Phillies #BryceHarper #OpeningDay #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ygb7OfeRo0 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5221814" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phillies Opening Day is finally here: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5221858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phillies' Opening Day is finally here: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 28, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today is the day Phillies fans have been waiting for: Opening Day!We finally get to see new Phillies Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and JT Realmuto in action at Citizens Bank Park.We are also getting a look at the team's roster and the Opening Day lineup:Aaron Nola will be on the mound to face the Braves, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.