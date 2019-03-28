Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies release Opening Day roster, lineup

Jeannette Reyes scores a hit off the Phillie Phanatic: As seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today is the day Phillies fans have been waiting for: Opening Day!

We finally get to see new Phillies Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and JT Realmuto in action at Citizens Bank Park.

We are also getting a look at the team's roster and the Opening Day lineup:





Aaron Nola will be on the mound to face the Braves, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.

Phillies Opening Day is finally here: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 28, 2019



Phillies' Opening Day is finally here: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 28, 2019

More TOP STORIES News