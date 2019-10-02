Sports

Phillies to extend protective netting at Citizens Bank Park for 2020 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies tell Action News that protective netting will be extended at Citizens Bank Park.

The team extended the netting for the 2016 season, looking to better protect fans from foul balls.

The team said they will extend it even more for the 2020 season.

The Phillies said:

"We can confirm that the Phillies are extending our protective netting beyond the current configuration for the 2020 season. The logistics of that extension will dictate how far the new netting will go."




It's not clear yet how far the new netting will go.

In an ESPN survey released in June, Major League Baseball fans agreed by a margin of 78 percent to 22 percent that netting is a good idea because it protects fans who often do not have enough time to react to foul balls or bats that fly into the stands.

The opponents to netting said it is a bad idea because it obstructs fans' views, and because fans know and understand the risks of getting hit.

The survey was commissioned after an incident May 29 in Houston in which a 4-year-old girl was injured when she was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. during a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros.



Since 1913, every ticket to a major league game has included a disclaimer called the ""Baseball Rule" saying the holder of the ticket assumes all the risks inherent to the game.
--------

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesfan injuredphilly newscitizens bank park
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UDel students living at hotels will be asked to leave: Mayor
Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint
Beer tax goes into effect in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Record heat in many, many areas today
Philly neighborhood plagued with drug sales, drug use, prostitution
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Accused child rapist on the run after being released from NJ jail
1 dead after double shooting in West Oak Lane
2,000-plus attend funeral for vet with no immediate family
Will Smith launches Bel-Air Athletics clothing line
Man dies after being hit by truck in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News