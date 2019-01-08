Phillies to meet with Harper in Vegas, report says

The Philadelphia Phillies have set up a face-to-face meeting with free-agent superstar Bryce Harper, according to a report.
USA Today reports the Phillies top brass, including owner John Middleton, are heading to Las Vegas on Saturday for the meeting.
Other teams including the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are pushing for the 26-year-old slugger, as well.
Harper's agent Scott Boras is seeking the richest contract in MLB history, perhaps as much as $400-million in total value.
