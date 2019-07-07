Philly fans ecstatic after United States wins fourth Women's World Cup title

Once again the U.S. women's national team takes home the World Cup. But it wasn't an easy task.For the first time all tournament, the Netherlands held team USA scoreless in the first half.That had fans at Tir Na Nog in Center City feeling a way they hadn't yet during any game.Corey Heffernan said, "Every single game right now in the World Cup we've scored within the first 12 minutes. So because we haven't yet, some people think we're on our heels. But we'll keep the pressure on."Jelly Diaz said, "I wish we had some goals on the board but I think they're doing really well."To give the Dutch some credit, their defense was one of the best. They only gave up four goals coming into the game.However, the talent of Team USA proved to be too much for the young Netherlands team in the second half.Captain Megan Rapinoe buried a penalty kick.Minutes later Rose Levelle clinched it with another goal.It was the women's fourth World Cup victory and that is a record.