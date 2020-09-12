Sports

Philly fans gearing up, charged for return of football

By

Eagles fans grabbing gear ahead of Sunday from Shibe Vintage Sports in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To Philadelphia football fans, it's music to the ears.

The famed Eagles' chant charged up the crowd at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia Friday.

The wait now over, the birds are back.

As most sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's likely to be an unconventional season.

But that's not getting true fans down one bit.



"I'm so excited for the Birds to be back this year baby. We're going to win it all this year," said South Philadelphia resident Michael Wadley.

For some families, the season now more than ever is about connecting with their loved ones as much as it is about just the game itself.

Nicholas Brocco, very eager to pass on game day traditions with his 8-month-old son Niccolo.



"Look at him, eight months, 25 pounds. Solid as an ox," he said. "Next offensive lineman."

If you're wondering where Brocco may end up getting some gear for the little one, look no further than Shibe Vintage Sports in Center City.

"Most of the stuff here, you won't find in another store," said customer Kavon Bailey.

Bailey plans to suit up for his at-home watch party since there's no tailgating to speak of, so he's coined the term: "Couch gating."

Management says soon the store will be wall to wall with green.

"Philly fans are resilient and passionate regardless of what's going on," said manager Darren Nowicki.

Fans hopefully this Sunday, the Eagles get a big win over the Washington Football Team.
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianflfootballphiladelphia eaglessports
